Pedrosa stunning in San Marino

Dani Pedrosa has returned to form with a sensational victory at the San Marino Grand Prix, as Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo completed the podium.

Pedrosa's victory was his first race win in 2016 - and the Spaniard became the eighth different rider to win a MotoGP race this season, breaking the single-season record.

It was an unlikely win for Pedrosa, who started the race in eighth - but after a tremendous start, the Repsol Honda rider was quickly in touch with the opening group.

The early stages of the race were dominated by the Yamaha duo of Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi - much to the delight of the partisan Misano crowd, who erupted when Rossi took the lead on Lap 3.

While the Yamahas dueled out front - Pedrosa made his push through the pack and was the fastest rider on track, setting a new lap record for the circuit.

On Lap 14, Pedrosa passed his Repsol Honda team-mate Marc Marquez to move into a podium position - and within a lap, he had passed Jorge Lorenzo and started to set his sights on Valentino Rossi.

Rossi continued to push his bike to the limit, holding Pedrosa at bay for several laps - despite the Spaniard breathing down his neck.

But much to the chagrin of the passionate crowd in Misano, Pedrosa's pace was undeniable - and there was nothing Rossi could do when the Repsol Honda roared past his Yamaha and into the lead.

By finishing second - Rossi cut into Marc Marquez's World Championship lead, reducing the margin to 43 points, keeping the Italian rider within touching distance with five races remaining.

For Marquez, it was a relatively fuss-free ride to finish the race in fourth, securing valuable Championship points in the process.

Suzuki's Maverick Vinales crossed the line in fifth, while the Ducati's of Andrea Dovizioso and Michele Pirro finished in sixth and seventh respectively.

Pol Espargaro (Monster Yamaha), Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and Alvaro Bautista (Aprilia) rounded out the top ten.

