Pedrosa produces perfection in Jerez

Pedrosa was joined on the podium by two fellow Spaniards at their home Grand Prix - as Yamaha team-mate Marc Marquez finished in second, while Jorge Lorenzo had his best finish as a Ducati rider by finishing third.



For Pedrosa, this marks his 30th career MotoGP class win - and marks the twelfth consecutive year that he has won a MotoGP race, the longest active streak among current riders.



It looked effortless for the Spaniard - as he started the race in pole position and within two laps, his lead was already over a second ahead of the pack.



Behind Pedrosa, there was a battle on - as rookie French rider Johann Zarco made a push through the field, rising from sixth into second, after passing Marc Marquez on Lap 4.



While Zarco and Marquez battled for second place, Pedrosa continued his pace and maintained a lead of 1.5s for several laps - but eventually Marquez retained P2 and set his sights on his teammate



Behind the front three, there was chaos - as an incident between Jack Miller and Alvaro Bautista saw both riders crash out of the race, followed by an on-track altercation where Miller shoved Bautista in a heated exchange.



Shortly after, Cal Crutchlow also crashed out of the race from fourth, while Pol Espargaro slid off on the same corner and the field began to open up in the middle.



This allowed Jorge Lorenzo to make his push up the field - and by Lap 12, he had passed Zarco to lock himself into a podium position.



As the laps ticked on, the Yamahas started to pull away - leading by as much as 10 seconds, but Marquez could not find a way to catch his team-mate, eventually easing off and securing the points of a second place finish.



By the time they crossed the chequered flag, Pedrosa finished 6.1s ahead of Marquez - while Lorenzo was 14.7s off the lead.



Johann Zarco continued his impressive start to his MotoGP career by finishing in 4th, which was his third consecutive Top 5 finish.



Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) was the next rider in fifth, while Yamaha's Maverick Vinales crossed next in sixth.



Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac) was impressive in seventh - while Jonas Folger and Aleix Espargaro finished in eighth and ninth respectively.



Valentino Rossi rounded out the Top 10, after a disappointing day by his standards - with bike problems causing him to slide down the field in the late stages.



Despite finishing in 10th, Rossi managed to maintain the Championship lead heading into the next race at Le Mans, leading team-mate Maverick Vinales by only 2 points, while 2016 World Champion Marc Marquez is 4 points off the pace.