No Moore after Scotland

Australia's second most-capped International of all-time had originally planned to play one final season with the Queensland Reds in Vodafone Super Rugby, but will now hang up the boots at Murrayfield on Saturday.



Qantas Wallabies hooker Stephen Moore said, "I’d started planning for life after rugby since announcing my retirement from the International game back in July this year and the opportunity that I was exploring materialised probably six months earlier than I had expected.



"So I have made the decision, in conjunction with the QRU, to finish my rugby career now and take up a new opportunity. This also allows Brad and the Reds coaches to move forward with their planning for 2018 and beyond.



"Someone once said to me that ideally you want something to retire to, and not from, and I think those are really wise words.





"The time feels right to finish my rugby career and I’m looking forward to watching the Reds develop under Brad's guidance. He has shown over many years that he knows what it takes to be the best in the world. I have also been very grateful to have worked alongside Michael Cheika and proud of how Michael Hooper has embraced his role as Wallaby captain and everything that goes with that.



"I couldn't have done it without all of my teammates, coaches and staff across the years at both Super Rugby and International level though, so I want to thank each of them. I have been very fortunate to have played with and against some of the world's great players over my career at the Reds, Brumbies and Wallabies.



“I would also like to thank all of the fans that have supported both myself and the team over the years. Many of you I have never met, but you are the reason why playing for your state and country is so special,” Moore said.



Moore made his Test debut 12 years ago against Samoa in June 2005 before going on to represent Australia at three Rugby World Cups, including captaining Australia to the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final.



The 34-year old was first named Wallabies captain in June 2014, becoming the 81st man to lead Australia and is also the second-most capped Super Rugby player of all-time.



Moore is also the second most-capped Super Rugby player in history (177 caps), behind only New Zealander Wyatt Crockett.



Stephen Moore

Position: Hooker

Height: 186cm

Weight: 112kg

DOB: 20/01/1983

Super Rugby debut: 2003 v Bulls, Loftus Versfeld

Super Rugby caps: 177

Super Rugby points: 115 (23T)

Test debut: 2005 v Samoa, Sydney

Test caps: 128

Test points: 40 (8T)