City snag late win over Jets

Muscat cleaned up a rebound inside the box and rocketed a volley into the top of the net to sink the hearts of the Newcastle crowd in attendance.



Despite Melbourne claiming the victory, it was Newcastle who controlled the early stages of the game - with Andrew Nabbout heavily involved in multiple scoring chances in the opening ten minutes.



After half an hour, the Jets had over 65% of the possession - but could not find the back of the net thanks to some inspired keeping from Dean Bouzanis who was filling in for City's regular goal keeper Eugene Galekovic.



However, Newcastle finally troubled the scorers in the 32nd minutes after a horror back pass from Buzinski landed at the feet of Nabbout, who was initially denied by Bouzanis, but made tidy work of the rebound to give his side a 1-0 lead.



It looked like the Novocastrians would head into the break with a one-goal buffer, until Boogaard brought down Ross McCormack inside the box - and McCormack cooly slotted the penalty home to level the scores heading into halftime.



When action picked back up in the second half, there was plenty of intensity - with the referee handing out a yellow card to Michael Jakobsen after a rough challenge on Andrew Nabbout.



As the minutes ticked on, the Jets began to ramp up their pressure and get into their attacking half - but could not find a way to trouble Bouzanis, leaving the door open for City to mount a comeback when Tim Cahill entered the game in the 77th minute.



In the 85th minute, Manny Muscat broke the deadlock with a screamer of a volley - to stun the Newcastle crowd and secure three points for his side.



With this win, City secured third place on the A League ladder and moved within one point of the second place Jets, but still sit six points adrift of Sydney FC who sit atop the table.



