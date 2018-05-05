Melbourne Victory defeat Newcastle Jets 1-0 to take home the trophy

The 2018 Hyundai A-League football grand final saw Melbourne Victory be the first team in a over a decade to climb from 4th place on the ladder to secure the winning trophy against the Newcastle Jets 1-0.



The battle started with the earliest goal in A-league history by the Navy Blue's Kosta Barbarouses staring down the red beasts and putting the ball into the net in the 9th minute.



Lawerence Thomas had the game of his career with three first half saves as the Jets tried to stay in the game.



In the 31' Riley McCree of the Jets shot a low ball towards the net but was denied again by Thomas.



Every time the home team appeared close to a score the reflexes and athleticism of Lawerence Thomas outplayed the Jets attackers Barbarouses, Hoffman and O'Donovan.



The Jets pushed hard in front of 29,410 fans until the final seconds, but Melbourne Victory proving to good, winning their 4th Championship.



Lawerence Thomas was awarded the player of the grandfinal which was well deserved after finishing the game battered and bruised, but continued to protect the goal to the last second.







