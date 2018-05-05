Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Melbourne Victory defeat Newcastle Jets 1-0 to take home the trophy

Melbourne Victory defeat Newcastle Jets 1-0 to take home the trophy

Melbourne Victory win record breaking 4th A-League Championship

The 2018 Hyundai A-League football grand final saw Melbourne Victory be the first team in a over a decade to climb from 4th place on the ladder to secure the winning trophy against the Newcastle Jets 1-0. 

The battle started with the earliest goal in A-league history by the Navy Blue's Kosta Barbarouses staring down the red beasts and putting the ball into the net in the 9th minute.

Lawerence Thomas had the game of his career with three first half saves as the Jets tried to stay in the game.

In the 31' Riley McCree of the Jets shot a low ball towards the net but was denied again by Thomas.

Every time the home team appeared close to a score the reflexes and athleticism of Lawerence Thomas outplayed the Jets attackers Barbarouses, Hoffman and O'Donovan.

The Jets pushed hard in front of 29,410 fans until the final seconds, but Melbourne Victory proving to good, winning their 4th Championship.

Lawerence Thomas was awarded the player of the grandfinal which was well deserved after finishing the game battered and bruised, but continued to protect the goal to the last second.



Socceroos v Czech Republic broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE otenplay. Kick off - TBC AEDT, Friday 1st June 2018

Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April