Jets win fairy-tale final spot with 2-1 win over City!

Newcastle Jets are first through to the 2018 A-League Grand Final, with a sensational 2-1 win over Melbourne City.

The Jets have had an incredible 12-month turnaround, coming from a shocking 2016-2017 wooden spoon campaign, to their first final in a decade.

Melbourne City were undefeated in their last four games against Newcastle Jets, and had won seven of their last 11 meetings overall, but were no match for the Jets.

City opened up the scoring in the 13’ with a Jets own goal, as Topor-Stanley deflected Bruno Fornaroli's shot on goal.

Melbourne City led 0-1 at the end of the first half.

Newcastle came out in the second-half in front of the 19,000 strong home crowd hungry to equalize. After countless skims over the posts, Riley McGree of the Jets delivered the what could be the most sensational goal in A-League history.

In the 57’ McGree chipped the ball from teammate Ronald Vargas, with a freak scorpion kick into the top of the net – McDonald Jones Stadium erupted, as the players stood in disbelief!

The home team sealed the deal in the 75’ as Dimitri Petratos fakes-in, then crosses to Jason Hoffman who slots the ball into the bottom corner of the net, bringing the score to 2-1.

Newcastle will take on the winner of Saturday night’s decider between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory.

