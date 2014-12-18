Netball World Cup on Ten

Network Ten is pleased to announce that it will bring the world’s best netballers into homes across Australia when it broadcasts the Netball World Cup (NWC2015) in Sydney in August 2015.



In a win for netball fans around the country, Network Ten will broadcast all of the Australian Diamonds’ matches on TEN or ONE, with their pool match against the New Zealand Silver Ferns, their predicted semi-final clash and potential gold medal match to be shown live on TEN.



The broadcast deal returns the sport to free-to-air television and reignites a long standing history of netball on Network Ten.



Network Ten Head of Sport, David Barham, said: “We are delighted to have secured the Netball World Cup in 2015 to ensure that Australian fans can watch all the action on free-to-air television.



“This deal further demonstrates Network Ten’s commitment to live sport. The Diamonds are the defending World Champions and have had a fantastic year against some tough competition. The Netball World Cup will make for great television viewing.”



NWC2015 Chief Executive, Marne Fechner, said the return to Network Ten represents a defining moment for the event: “We are thrilled to have the Netball World Cup SYDNEY 2015 broadcast on Network Ten.



“This is a significant moment for this event and for our sport. Network Ten has a long history of broadcasting netball and we are excited to work with their expert team over the next eight months to build the profile of this once-in-a-generation event.



“NWC2015 promises to be the most successful Netball World Cup in history, setting new benchmarks for international netball, and delivering a strong legacy for our sport.”



NWC2015 has also announced the nations’ pool positions today with the full competition and broadcast schedule to be released in February 2015.



Held every four years, the Netball World Cup is the pinnacle event for international netball. The event, which will see the world’s top 16 netball nations gather in Sydney, runs from August 7 to 16, 2015. It is the 14th running of the Netball World Cup.

Netball World Cup SYDNEY 2015 POOLS:

*Current world rankings included in brackets.

Pool A

Pool B

Pool C

Pool D

Australia (1)

England (3)

Malawi (5)

Fiji (7)

New Zealand (2)

Jamaica (4)

South Africa (6)

Wales (8)

Barbados (9)

Scotland (11)

Singapore (19)

Uganda (15)

Trinidad & Tobago (10)

Samoa (13) Sri Lanka (24)

Zambia (22)







