Netball on TEN

ANZ Championship Returns To Network Ten In 2015.



More Netball Coverage Than Ever Before In New Broadcast Deal.



Network Ten is pleased to announce that the ANZ Championship will return to free-to-air television in 2015 in a new broadcast deal that reignites the long-standing history of netball on Network Ten.



In a win for netball fans around the country, the new Conference Finals and ANZ Championship Finals Series as well as all Australian Diamonds’ International Test Series matches played in Australia and New Zealand will be broadcast on Network Ten and FOX SPORTS.



Coverage will feature a stellar commentary line-up including former Diamonds’ Captains Liz Ellis and Sharelle McMahon, leading netball commentator Kelli Underwood, and recently retired Australian goal shooter Catherine Cox, who makes her ANZ Championship commentary debut this year.



The multi-platform deal will see more netball coverage in Australia than ever before. All 72 games of the ANZ Championship will be broadcast on FOX SPORTS and Sunday afternoon’s Match Of The Round simulcast live on ONE for the next two years.



Network Ten Head of Sport, David Barham, said: “We are delighted to be returning the ANZ Championship to free-to-air television in 2015.



“This deal further demonstrates Network Ten’s commitment to live sport and is an important platform for women’s sport in Australia. The ANZ Championship showcases the best netballers in the world to fans all over the country.”



ANZ Championship General Manager, Andy Crook, said: "Our new Australian broadcast partnership with FOX SPORTS and Network Ten will deliver a record number of matches in 2015 with more than 175 hours of ANZ Championship broadcasts.



"The deal enhances the ANZ Championship's growing reputation for delivering premium sports content and ensures that all Australians have the opportunity to watch the world's best netball league every week across free-to-air and subscription television - setting the benchmark for women's sport in Australia."



Coverage will commence on ONE on Sunday, March 1, when the Queensland Firebirds take on the West Coast Fever at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.