NBL Returns To Network 10

Two Live Matches Every Sunday On 10 Peach And 10 Play On Demand

Network 10 and the Hungry Jack’s National Basketball League (NBL) today announced a three-year partnership that will see the NBL return to Network 10.

The deal will see two games broadcast live each Sunday afternoon in a marquee timeslot during the NBL season, showcasing four hours of superb basketball action on 10 Peach and streamed live in HD on 10 Play, from 1pm.

The partnership will see the NBL return to Network 10 for the first time since the 2014/2015 season.

Adam Cush, Director of Sport Production, Network 10, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back the NBL to Network 10.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the NBL to take the sport to all Australians and broadcasting a fantastic season of the league, which also boasts several of the Australian Boomers Olympic bronze medallists.”

Hungry Jack’s NBL Owner and Executive Chairman Larry Kestelman said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Network 10 back into the NBL family.

“Network 10 played a major role in the NBL’s booming popularity in the 1990s and we are thrilled to have them back on board to help take our league to the next level.

“This season is shaping up as one of the best yet, notwithstanding the challenges ahead. It will be great to welcome back the numerous Australian Boomers Olympic bronze medallists returning to the NBL, while we also have new marquee signings and the inclusion of the Tasmania JackJumpers,” Kestelman said.

“We are excited to have Network 10 as part of the NBL family for the next three seasons which gives our fans a consistent free-to-air home of the NBL.”

