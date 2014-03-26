NBL Finals Schedule

Live And Exclusive On TEN And ONE.

Withl the 2013/2014 NBL Final Series about to tip-off in Adelaide, Network Ten is pleased to announce that the first two games of each Semi-Final series will be broadcast live into all markets across the country.

The playoffs are set to commence on Thursday evening at 7.30pm (AEDT) when the 36ers begin their three game series against the Melbourne Tigers at the Adelaide Arena. The action then moves to Hisense Arena for Game 2 on Sunday, March 30 at 1.00pm (AEDT).

Perth will begin their series against fourth place finishers, the Wollongong Hawks, on Friday evening from 9.30pm (AEDT) at the Perth Arena as they look to win an unprecedented sixth NBL Championship. They will then travel east to the Wollongong Entertainment Centre for Game 2 on Sunday, March 30 at 3.00pm (AEDT).

The winner of each three-game Semi-Final series will advance to the coveted NBL Grand Final.

The 2013/2014 NBL Finals Series promises to be an action packed week of high quality basketball. Tune in for all the action live and exclusive on TEN and ONE.

Adelaide 36ers v Melbourne Tigers. Live from 7.30pm AEDT, Thursday, March 27 on ONE.

Perth Wildcats v Wollongong Hawks. Live from 9.30pm AEDT, Friday, March 28 on ONE.

Melbourne Tigers v Adelaide 36ers. Live from 1.00pm AEDT, Sunday, March 30 on TEN and ONE.

Wollongong Hawks v Perth Wildcats. Live from 3.00pm AEDT, Sunday, March 30 on ONE.



