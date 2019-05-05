Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Marquez Reigns in Spain

Marquez Reigns in Spain

Champion leads from the first corner at Jerez

Spaniard Marc Marquez won his home MotoGP race in a classic display that will leave his rivals fearing a repeat of last season's dominant title win.

Qualifying proved key and despite starting in 3rd, his front row position was all Marquez needed to seize P1 going into the first corner - a lead he never looked like relinquishing.

In front of 75000 fans, the first of 11 consecutive European races had 20 year old Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo sitting on pole - the youngest in MotoGP history.

Despite being overtaken by Marquez, Quartararo was able to keep pace in P2 until he suffered a jammed gearbox on lap 13, leaving him in tears when he returned to the pits.

Alex Rins on the Suzuki and Franco Morbidelli fought for second as Marquez extended his lead to a commanding 4 seconds.

Valentino Rossi had a terrific ride, finishing in 6th from a poor qualifying position.

Maverick Vinales fought his way up to 3rd but the comfortable win for Marquez sees him take the championship lead in this early stage in the season.

MotoGP France Grand Prix - Round 5 of the 2019 Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 9.30pm AEST Sunday 19 May.

Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April