Danilo Petrucci Victory in his home MotoGP

A stunning battle in the MotoGP Italy saw Danilo Petrucci win his first ever MotoGP. It was a fantastic ride and win for the Italian in front of his home crowd on a Ducati.

Titleholder Marc Marquez started from pole position for the MotoGP Italy after setting a lap record at the Mugello Circuit. This being the 34th time the MotoGP has been held at this beautiful track, one of the favourites for the riders.

Aussie Jack Miller qualified fifth. Disappointingly local hero Valentino Rossi started from 18th for his home GP, after last year starting from pole position.

Marquez had a great start and led into the first corner. He maintained the front position until 18 laps to go when a fantastic battle started with Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Dovizioso and Alex Rins all taking turns in the front position. Alongside Miller, Petrucci and Dovizioso gave Ducati the front three spots for a short while.

Unfortunately Rossi dropped back to last position after contact with another rider and then crashed out altogether a couple of laps later. His first DNF since Japan 2017.

Miller crashed out with 8 laps to go after just setting the fastest lap of the race.

With four laps to go Dovizioso and Petrucci kept swapping the lead. Marquez hanging in at third with Rins in fourth.

Marquez ducked back in front at the start of the final lap but Petrucci quickly reclaimed it and didn't let it go to claim his first ever MotoGP win.

Marquez in second. Dovizioso in third. Rins a galant fourth. Takaaki Nakagami with a solid finish to claim fifth on a year old Honda.

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix - Round 7 of the 2019 Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 9.30pm AEST Sunday 16 June.