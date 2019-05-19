Marc Marquez Continues his Dominance

MotoGP traveled to the world famous Le Mans circuit in France.

The riders had 27 laps of this 5 lefts and 9 rights course.

Marc Marquez started in pole position with Australian Jack Miller in third.

Miller challenged for first and he and Marquez dueled until Miller's tyres started to fade.

From there it was another easy win for Marquez, taking his third victory of the season.

MotoGP Italy Grand Prix - Round 6 of the 2019 Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 9.30pm AEST Sunday 2 June.