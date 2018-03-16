Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Mercedes Finish Fastest On Day One

Mercedes Finish Fastest On Day One

The five-time world champion dominates both practice sessions

The first event of the Formula One 2019 season is upon us, with teams tearing up the Albert Park track ahead of tomorrow's qualifying laps.

Mercedes have continued their upward arc on their 2019 campaign taking out first and second place in practice round two today. Hamilton dominated both rounds and posted the time to beat with 1:22:600. The team were emphatically fast on all three tire compounds. Hamilton has previously won the AGP in 2008 and 2015, so he’s certainly no stranger to the track

After the pre-season tests, Ferrari were leading the pack with Vettel displaying a more focused presence on the track. Last year he cracked under pressure which ended his championship contention. Vettel has won the AGP three times previously, in 2011, 2017 and last year’s race. 

Ferrari were hit with a few issues in practice but still managed to put in the mileage and coming in 5th place with 1 second between Vettel and Hamilton.  

With his history of success on this track, Ferrari’s test results in Barcelona this year, and what appears to be a more relaxed and focused Vettel, he is certainly not one to count out yet.

Melbourne Day One Gallery

F1 AGP LIVE on 10 Bold, 10, 10 HD and LIVE Streamed on 10 play


Hometown hero, Daniel Ricciardo has never won the AGP, despite having the fastest lap in last year’s race. He has finished fourth on home soil in two events. In his first season with Red Bull he initially had a podium finish, but was later disqualified. At the end of day one, the Aussie has moved up to eight position with his teammate Nico Hulkenberg coming in just ahead in seventh place. 

Having left Red Bull last year, Ricciardo is ready to compete for the first time with new team Renault, and has debut a ‘funky’ new helmet design he’s been working on with an Australian artist for several months. The currently ranked number six driver is ready to win on home soil for the first time. 

F1 AGP LIVE on 10 Bold, 10, 10 HD and LIVE Streamed on 10 play

2019 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix LIVE on 10 and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 11.00am AEST Saturday 16 March.
2019 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix LIVE on 10 and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 11.00am AEST Sunday 17 March.


Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April