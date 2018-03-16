Mercedes Finish Fastest On Day One

The first event of the Formula One 2019 season is upon us, with teams tearing up the Albert Park track ahead of tomorrow's qualifying laps.

Mercedes have continued their upward arc on their 2019 campaign taking out first and second place in practice round two today. Hamilton dominated both rounds and posted the time to beat with 1:22:600. The team were emphatically fast on all three tire compounds. Hamilton has previously won the AGP in 2008 and 2015, so he’s certainly no stranger to the track



After the pre-season tests, Ferrari were leading the pack with Vettel displaying a more focused presence on the track. Last year he cracked under pressure which ended his championship contention. Vettel has won the AGP three times previously, in 2011, 2017 and last year’s race.

Ferrari were hit with a few issues in practice but still managed to put in the mileage and coming in 5th place with 1 second between Vettel and Hamilton.

With his history of success on this track, Ferrari’s test results in Barcelona this year, and what appears to be a more relaxed and focused Vettel, he is certainly not one to count out yet.



Hometown hero, Daniel Ricciardo has never won the AGP, despite having the fastest lap in last year’s race. He has finished fourth on home soil in two events. In his first season with Red Bull he initially had a podium finish, but was later disqualified. At the end of day one, the Aussie has moved up to eight position with his teammate Nico Hulkenberg coming in just ahead in seventh place.

Having left Red Bull last year, Ricciardo is ready to compete for the first time with new team Renault, and has debut a ‘funky’ new helmet design he’s been working on with an Australian artist for several months. The currently ranked number six driver is ready to win on home soil for the first time.



2019 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix LIVE on 10 and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 11.00am AEST Saturday 16 March.

2019 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix LIVE on 10 and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 11.00am AEST Sunday 17 March.





