Victory seal finals spot in 3-1 thriller over Wanderers

Four goals, a penalty, and two red cards later – Melbourne Victory have held off the Western Sydney Wanderers in a show stopping match at Melbourne’s AMMI Park.

Victory were a very comfortable favourite, undefeated in their last seven games against the visitors.

The Wanderers dominated both possession and chance for much of the first half, hungry for a win having been knocked out of the top six earlier in the evening with Brisbane Roar’s win.

Scoring was opened up in the 30’ in favour of the Victory, with Leroy George taking a free-kick from 35 yards, bringing the score to 1-0, and leaving the Wanderers crestfallen.

The first half ended with dizzying and bizarre 8 minutes of extra time.

In the 45+1’ the Wanderers equalized with Álvaro Cejudo sharp volley over keeper Lawrence Thomas.

Two minutes later, Michael Thwaite of the Wanderers gives away a penalty, and receives his second yellow card for the match. Referee Shaun Evans then consults with the VAR to reveal that there is a second matter to be addressed – Victory’s Kosta Barbarouses foot stomped Kearyn Baccus of the Wanderers and also receives a red card!

45+7’ – Besart Berisha finally takes the penalty, firing it into the back of the net to restore their advantage 2-1.

The second half kicks off with a lighter looking pitch, with both teams down to 10 men.

Wanderers continue to dominate possession, but are unable to put anything away.

The 52’ Thomas Deng of Victory comes from the right with a superb strike, to smash a volley into the back of the net, cementing their lead 3-1.

As the second half winds down, the visiting Wanderers are unable to turn their luck around at AMMI Park, with Melbourne victorious 3-1.

