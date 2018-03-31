Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Victory seal finals spot in 3-1 thriller over Wanderers

Victory seal finals spot in 3-1 thriller over Wanderers

Melbourne Victory are safely in the top six

Four goals, a penalty, and two red cards later – Melbourne Victory have held off the Western Sydney Wanderers in a show stopping match at Melbourne’s AMMI Park.

Victory were a very comfortable favourite, undefeated in their last seven games against the visitors.

The Wanderers dominated both possession and chance for much of the first half, hungry for a win having been knocked out of the top six earlier in the evening with Brisbane Roar’s win.

Scoring was opened up in the 30 in favour of the Victory, with Leroy George taking a free-kick from 35 yards, bringing the score to 1-0, and leaving the Wanderers crestfallen.

The first half ended with dizzying and bizarre 8 minutes of extra time.

In the 45+1’ the Wanderers equalized with Álvaro Cejudo sharp volley over keeper Lawrence Thomas.

Two minutes later, Michael Thwaite of the Wanderers gives away a penalty, and receives his second yellow card for the match. Referee Shaun Evans then consults with the VAR to reveal that there is a second matter to be addressed – Victory’s Kosta Barbarouses foot stomped Kearyn Baccus of the Wanderers and also receives a red card!

45+7’ – Besart Berisha finally takes the penalty, firing it into the back of the net to restore their advantage 2-1.

The second half kicks off with a lighter looking pitch, with both teams down to 10 men.

Wanderers continue to dominate possession, but are unable to put anything away.

The 52’ Thomas Deng of Victory comes from the right with a superb strike, to smash a volley into the back of the net, cementing their lead 3-1.

As the second half winds down, the visiting Wanderers are unable to turn their luck around at AMMI Park, with Melbourne victorious 3-1.

Melbourne City v Central Coast Mariners broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE online from 7.45pm AEDT, Saturday 7th April 2018

Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April