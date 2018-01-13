Sport

Melbourne Victory seizes 90th minute decider

Melbourne Victory return in fine form with a 3-2 win over Perth Glory.

A damp and rainy evening at Melbourne’s AMMI Park was absolutely no match for the battle to take place between Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory, with both sides hungry for a win.

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster season for both sides battling issues with form and consistency, but ultimately, Melbourne Victory triumphed in spectacular fashion with a 3-2 victory.

The match set off at thrilling pace after Glory’s Scott Neville planted the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to open up the scoring 1-0 in the first 90 seconds, leaving the home crowd stunned into silence!

Victory were not to be subdued for too long, as the match favourites held heavy pressure against Glory, dominating possession with a number of failed attempts on Glory’s goals. Their persistence was rewarded in the 27’ as Leroy George took a shot from inside the box, to be deflected off Perth keeper Liam Reddy, only to be picked up by James Troisi who kicked the loose ball into the back of the net, equalizing the score 1-1.

The action continued to come thick and fast for the remainder to the first half, as both teams saw considerable missed opportunities and great saves. Victory’s Leroy George skill continued to set up many chances for the home team to score.

The second half scoring was opened up by Melbourne in the 47’ when for a second time when Victory’s Leroy George assisted Mark Milligan push past keeper Liam Reddy, to lead the match 2-1.

As the rain becomes heavier, so does the tension on the pitch, as Glory increases pressure in an attempt to level the score. Glory is compensated 83’ as Diego Castro lobbed keeper Matt Acton to equalize 2-2.

The anxious final minutes of the game saw a dramatic 90’ finale with Kosta Barbarouses of Victory putting away the final goal for the match, bringing the score to 3-2.

Man of the Match was awarded to Victory’s Leroy George, after an absolutely stellar performance, assisting with all three of the home teams goals.

Sydney FC v Central Coast Mariners broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay.com.au from 7.45pm AEDT, Saturday 20th January 2018


