Melbourne City v Western Sydney Wanderers

Melbourne City have opened up a two-point gap on cross-city rivals Melbourne Victory and moved into third place after a comfortable 3-0 win over the visiting Western Sydney Wanderers.



City controlled the contest from the outset and looked to be the dominant team throughout - as they out-shot their rivals with 10 shots on target to the Wanderer's 0, marking the first time in club history that the Western Sydney squad had gone without a shot on target for an entire game.



Despite controlling the contest, it took until the 42nd minute for Melbourne City to break through and make an impact on the scoresheet, when Bruno Fornaroli opened the scoring on the back of a lovely cross from Daniel Arzani, who looked dangerous on the right wing and was one of Melbourne's most influential players.



This goal was enough to give the home side a 1-0 lead going into the major break - giving their fans something to cheer about after a dominant first half performance.



When action resumed in the second half, it was more of the same from the men in blue - and in the 57th minute, City skipper Michael Jakobsen nodded home a header off a nifty short corner from Luke Brattan.



Ten minutes later, City struck again through Stefan Mauk - who was gifted a goal on the back of some individual brilliance from Fornaroli, who held up a helpless Wanderer's defender at the edge of the box and supplied a magical back-heel to put Mauk into space and extend the lead to three.



Despite their best efforts, the Wanderer's couldn't make an impact on the contest - and were left licking their wounds at the final whistle, as they are left hanging on to sixth place with Brisbane breathing down their neck with three rounds to go.



They will look to regather next week when they face fourth-placed Melbourne Victory on the road, in a matchup with major finals implications.

Melbourne Victory v Western Sydney Wanderers broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE from 7.45pm AEDT, Saturday 31st March 2018