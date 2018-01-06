Melbourne City take Wellington Phoenix 2-1

Wellington Phoenix have been unsuccessful in turning around their fortunes against Melbourne City after suffering a 2-1 loss. In the last 27 visits, Wellington have only managed to win 3 games – the last on Melbourne City’s home turf in December 2013.

After almost a full first half dominated by Melbourne City possession, the 42’ saw a quick Krishna of Wellington Pheonix take advantage of a mistake from Jakobsen from Melbourne City, opening up the scoring 1-0.

The half ended with Melbourne City unable to put anything past Wellington’s tight defence.

In the 70’ of the second half, Phoenix’s Krisha miss a stellar opportunity to strengthen their lead, after sailing to the right of the keeper.

A minute later, a well-placed McCormick of City taps the ball into the net off a right cross from teammate Arzani, levelling the score to 1-1.

Melbourne takes the lead in the 80’, when Arzani and McCormick unite for a second time, as McCormick heads a well-placed ball from Arzani past the post, taking a 2-1 lead.

The final minutes of the game put the pressure on a nervy Melbourne City, as a harried Phoenix continued to push for an equalizer. Fortunately for City, they were able to hold their lead until the full-time whistle blew, victorious 2-1 over Phoenix.

