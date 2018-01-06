Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Melbourne City take Wellington Phoenix 2-1

Melbourne City take Wellington Phoenix 2-1

Melbourne City break their unlucky streak with a 2-1 victory over Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix have been unsuccessful in turning around their fortunes against Melbourne City after suffering a 2-1 loss. In the last 27 visits, Wellington have only managed to win 3 games – the last on Melbourne City’s home turf in December 2013.

After almost a full first half dominated by Melbourne City possession, the 42’ saw a quick Krishna of Wellington Pheonix take advantage of a mistake from Jakobsen from Melbourne City, opening up the scoring 1-0.

The half ended with Melbourne City unable to put anything past Wellington’s tight defence.

In the 70’ of the second half, Phoenix’s Krisha miss a stellar opportunity to strengthen their lead, after sailing to the right of the keeper.

A minute later, a well-placed McCormick of City taps the ball into the net off a right cross from teammate Arzani, levelling the score to 1-1.

Melbourne takes the lead in the 80’, when Arzani and McCormick unite for a second time, as McCormick heads a well-placed ball from Arzani past the post, taking a 2-1 lead.

The final minutes of the game put the pressure on a nervy Melbourne City, as a harried Phoenix continued to push for an equalizer. Fortunately for City, they were able to hold their lead until the full-time whistle blew, victorious 2-1 over Phoenix.

Melbourne Victory v Perth Glory broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 7.45pm AEDT, Saturday 13th January 2018


Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April