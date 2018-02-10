Sydney outclass Melbourne City 4-0 to remain league leaders

Sydney FC outclassed Melbourne City with a 4-0 victory to retain their position as leaders of the A-League ladder.



The victory secures a runaway twelve point lead on Hyundai A-League ladder.



The game had a tense start with both teams playing with high intensity.

In the 32' the Sky Blues receive a penalty kick after Brosque was taken down by Melbourne City' Bouzanis, Bobo then converting the penalty taking Sydney FC to a 1-0 lead.



Sydney FC continued to dominate with Zullo stealing the ballin the 42' then passing to Ninkovic, who curls the ball into the net to extend the lead 2-0.



With an assist from Zullo in the 64' Bobo's header hits the ball right past Melbourne City's Bouzanis to secure his 2oth goal of the season.



If the 3-0 Sydney FC lead wasn't commanding enough, man of the match Zullo floats a ball to Mierzejewski in the box, where he slams the ball into the ground to secure a 4-0 victory.





Melbourne City, although determined, were not in contention for the victory over the Sky Blues tonight.





Adelaide United v Central Coast Mariners broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 7.45pm AEDT, Saturday 17th February 2018