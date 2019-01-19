Melbourne City hold off Perth Glory to share points in Round 14

Perth Glory's winning touch has ended with no goals scored by either team, in the Round 14 match against Melbourne City.





Both teams appeared flat showing fatigue, possibly from the amount football being played in the last month, and in such warm conditions.

The closest for any goal came in the 83' with Melbourne City's Scott Jamieson skimming the ball across the top of the bar.



Both teams will be happy in some way with each team taking away a point each.



Melbourne City breaking their losing streak making them two away from third place team Sydney FC.

Perth Glory remaining unbeaten away from home, and with a 4 point lead at the top of the ladder.



