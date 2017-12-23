Melbourne Victory snag win over Melbourne City

Melbourne Victory has claimed a top 4 spot with their 1 - 0 win over over cross city rivals Melbourne City.

Victory enforced early pressure in the game with James Troisi contesting the ball against Dean Bouzanis.



Victory's control of the ball seemed destined to be rewarded when Barbarouses teed up George for a shot at goal, but the winger's finish hit the back of the bar.



Melbourne City called on Ross McCormack to help keep Matias Sanchez under control and with City's Malik and Bouzin's blocks off the boots of Rhys Williams and then Besart Berisha the game was scoreless.



Victory keeper Lawrence Thomas was challenged to keep out a good opportunity for Bruce Kamau and later stretched to tip a curling ball from the boot of City's Nick Fitzgerald, hitting it away from the post.



As the game drew to a close it was certain that the points be shared, goalkeeper Bouznis baled into Mark Milligan and the former skipper reassured the Melbourne crowd in the 96th minute penality, that Melbourne Victory were the ones finishing on top.



