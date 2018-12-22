Melbourne local derby ends in exhilarating 1-1 draw

In an adrenaline-charged battle in front of a full-house, Melbourne’s local derby has ended in the rare result of a draw for only the second time in 18 encounters.

The Victory entered the park with a slight advantage over the ‘home’ team, having won three of the last against Melbourne City at AAMI Park, with a history of snagging very late goals. However, they were without this season’s goal scoring star player Keisuke Honda, who is out with a minor hamstring injury.

The thrilling first half ended with everything but a goal, after a flurry of chances from both teams – neither were able to find the back of the net.

The tension was finally broken in the 55’ of the second half, when Victory’s Kostas Barbarouses sailed a brilliant ball into the box for Ola Toivonen to drive into the back of the net, scoring the teams 600th goal in their A-League history.

It looked to be the fourth consecutive win for the Victory at Melbourne’s AAMI Park, and an early Christmas present to reach the top of the table.

However, City were had not given up the fight. In the 90+2' Riley McGree of City took a brilliant run form the middle, releases the ball to Scott Jamieson who lifts it up into the box to Dario Vidošić who finds the back go the net. City seal the 1-1 draw.