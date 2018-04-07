Melbourne City confirm elimination final after a 1-0 win over Central Coast Mariners

Melbourne City are victorious in their game against the Central Coast Mariners with the dangerously fast strikers from Victoria controlling the game.



There were many close opportunities when Atkinson's cross, nearly finished by Fornaroli, before the ball fell and was then deflected wide by Mauk.



The Mariners were well organised during the first half but the outstanding play by Dutchman Bart Schenkeveld and Michael Jakobsen in keeping the opposition at bay and finishing the half with no points on the scoreboard for either team.



The second half opened with a bang for Melbourne City with Bruno Fornaroli scoring in the 49th minute.



Melbourne City's rising star Arzani is subbed off in a controversial decision, as there was no indication of injury.



The Central Coast team continued to push hard but City were too good on the field tonight, with the Mariners continuing their worst losing streak of the season.



The victory for Melbourne City confirms an elimination final and Fornaroli confirming his return from injury will not hold them back.

