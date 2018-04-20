Sport

Melbourne City Clash With Brisbane Roar

A-League Elimination Round 1

Melbourne City misses great scoring chance in minute 28 after a free kick. Maccarone brought down Fornaroli. Jamieson clipped the ball into the box, Malik rises unmarked but heads wide.

Home side has had the chances in the 1st half dominating (70% possession) the field but Brisbane managed to hold firm leaving the game still up for grabs.

Half Time 0:0 on the score sheet.

59' GOAL Melbourne City! Fornaroli slides the ball into the area and Mauk scores.

90+1' GOAL City! Fitzgerald heads home from close range after Vidosic's cross.

Melbourne City are now undefeated in their last 11 games against Roar at AAMI Park (W8, D3).

City have won just two of their previous six finals games in the A-League, failing to find the back of the net on three occasions in that time, and are now through to the semi-finals to see if they can have another shot at a title. 

It all comes down to Sunday's second elimination final to see if it's a Melbourne v Melbourne clash for the chance to play-off and see who will challenge Sydney FC for the championship.

Goals

Stefan Mauk, Melbourne City 59': 1-0

Nick Fitzgerald, Melbourne City 90'+1: 2-0

Elimination Final 2 - Melbourne Victory v Adelaide Victory broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 5.30pm AEDT, Sunday 22nd April 2018

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Catch up with all the action from April