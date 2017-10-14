Melbourne City take out derby

Mark Bosnich summed it up nicely "It was a roller coaster, some great moments, poor moments, then levelled out, and then a wonder strike".



It's been over ten years since Melbourne Victory has lost two games in succession on home soil, giving them a less than desirable opening to the season, after their loss in round 1 to Sydney FC.



Both teams brought the intensity but it was City that pushed that much further in claiming the final goal and taking out the game. Their unpredictability is shaping up to be their greatest strength this season.

Goals:



Melbourne Victory: 1 (George)

Melbourne City: 2 (Budzinski + Kamau)

