Maverick Vinales Secures Victory in Netherlands MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo took pole position for MotoGP Round 8 at the TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands.

It was a great start for all riders for the 26 lap race. Alex Rins moved to the lead after the first lap but then crashed out one lap later. Will this mistake cost him any chance in this years championship?

A brief tussle and Quartararo was back at the front. Marc Marquez was soon in second on his tail. Maverick Vinales moved up to third and brought the fight to Marquez.

Valentino Rossi unfortunately crashed at turn 8 with 22 laps to go, his third DNF in the last three MotoGP's. Takaaki Nakagami was involved and crashed out as well.

Vinales moved to second with 12 laps and then to the front the following lap. Marquez stuck with him and came up to second.

Vinales ran wide with 9 laps to go allowing Marquez to take the lead for the first time in the race but it only lasted half a lap before Vinales ducked back in front.

The top three didn't change after that. Marquez challenged for a bit longer but then backed off to concentrate on finishing safely to secure championship points.

1. Maverick Vinales 2. Marc Marquez 3. Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP Germany Grand Prix - Round 9 of the 2019 Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 9.30pm AEST Sunday 7 July.

Sport in June: Wrap

