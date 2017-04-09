Maverick makes it two from two

The young Spaniard was joined on the podium by Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi who finished in second, while LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow rounded out the podium by finishing third.



The race began with Marc Marquez on pole - and the reigning World Champion looked to be off to a perfect start, as he opened up a lead of over a second within the first lap.



While Marquez shot away from the field - it was disaster for Jorge Lorenzo, who crashed out of the race on the opening corner, after running into the back of the Suzuki of Andrea Iannone.



As the laps ticked on, Marquez continued to stretch his lead ahead of the field - as the Honda rider opened up a gap of 2.5s ahead of the chasing pack of Maverick Vinales, Cal Crutchlow and Valentino Rossi.



On Lap 3, it all went awry for Marquez - as he slipped from his bike and crashed out of the race, handing the race lead to Maverick Vinales.



Vinales picked up from where Marquez left off, as the young Spaniard roared ahead of Crutchlow and Rossi and extended his lead at the front of the pack.



As the front three began to separate from the other riders - Dani Pedrosa and Danilo Petrucci were engaged in a back and forth battle for fourth, as the two riders traded places throughout the race.



Unfortunately for Pedrosa and his Repsol Honda team, it all fell apart on Lap 14 - as the Spaniard had a near-identical crash to his team-mate Marquez and fell out of the race from fourth.



This allowed Alvaro Bautista to push up the field, while the Monster Yamaha duo of Johann Zarco and Jonas Folger stayed in close pursuit.



The crashes continued shortly after, when Aleix Espargaro slipped from his bike on the next lap - and took Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso out of contention in the process, ending his race prematurely.



After the dust had settled from these crashes, Vinales' victory looked to be a certainty - but the battle for second place was heating up between Rossi and Crutchlow.



Crutchlow managed to hold his Italian rival at bay for 18 laps, but with seven laps remaining - Rossi made his final move to pass Crutchlow and secure second place.



Vinales eventually crossed the chequered flag 2.9s ahead of Rossi, while Crutchlow followed 0.8s behind the second Yamaha.



Following them was Alvaro Bautista in fourth - which was his best finish in MotoGP since finishing on the podium at the 2014 French GP.



Monster Yamaha's rookie duo of Johann Zarco and Jonas Folger were impressive in fifth and sixth respectively, while Octo Pramac's Danilo Petrucci and Scott Redding finished seventh and eighth.



Australian rider Jack Miller crossed the line in ninth - and the top ten was rounded out by Karel Abraham.