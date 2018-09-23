Marvellous Marquez takes hat-trick of victories in Aragon MotoGP

Marc Marquez (93) celebrated his sixth win of the season, taking out round 14 of the 2018 MotoGP championship at the Aragon Grand Prix for a third consecutive year.

Andrea Dovizioso (04) led on his Ducati for most of the race, until Marquez lunged at the Italian’s side taking him on turn 12 with 10 laps to go. However, the showdown had just begun, as the two continued to tussle turn-for-turn until the final lap, where Dovizioso couldn’t quite pounce down the final back straight of the track.

The final five laps saw fellow Italian Andrea Iannone (29) and Spaniard Alex Rins (42) join the battle, in classic MotoGP racing style.

The race was not completely without disaster – Race poll Jorge Lorenzo (99) dramatically crashed out on his Ducati on the first turn of lap 1, landing heavily on his head and right leg! The Spaniard was lucky to escape the with only a dislocated toe!

Aussie rider Jack Miller (43) finished 9th, after starting on the fourth row, qualifying in 10th position.

An elated Marquez said he ‘took a gamble’ and enjoyed a ‘great fight’ with his fierce season competitor to win the race.

The unstopped world champion is now 72 points clear leading into the Thailand MotoGP.

Thailand MotoGP broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 9.30pm AEDT, Sunday 7th October 2018



