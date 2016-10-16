Marquez wins World Championship in Motegi

For Marquez, this was his fifth World Championship, including three at the MotoGP level for Repsol Honda (2013, 2014, 2016) and one in Moto2 (2012) and Moto3 (2010)



With the win at Motegi, Marquez won his fifth race of the season - and has been a picture of consistency in 2016, with 11 podium finishes and only one finish outside of the Top 5.



Going into the race, Marquez was joined on the front row by the Yamaha duo of Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo - and a hot start from Lorenzo saw the reigning World Champion shoot into the lead on the opening lap.



On the fourth lap, Marquez finally made his move - and slipped down the inside of Lorenzo to take the lead and started to pull away from the rest of the field.



While Marquez's lead continued to grow by the lap, Valentino Rossi saw an opportunity to pass his Yamaha team-mate and made a push into second place, with his sights set on Marquez at the front of the pack.



However, this pursuit was short-lived - as an uncharacteristic mistake from Rossi saw him slip from his bike and out of the race with 16 laps remaining.



This gave Marquez an even bigger cushion in the lead, as the Spaniard now led by over 2 seconds, while Lorenzo also held a comfortable gap ahead of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso who sat in third.



There was also an all-Suzuki battle for fourth place between Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, as the two Spaniards duked it out for position in the middle stages of the race.



With five laps remaining, disaster struck for Lorenzo - as he fell from his bike and was out of the race, allowing Dovizioso to move up into second place, while Vinales snatched third position from his team-mate and secured his third podium of the season.



LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow continued his good form in the back-half of the season to finish fifth, while Pol Espargaro finished sixth, ahead of Aprilia's Alvaro Bautista.



The Octo Pramac duo of Danilo Petrucci and Scott Redding finished eighth and ninth respectively, while Aprilia's Stefan Bradl rounded out the top 10.