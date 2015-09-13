Marquez wins in Misano, as Lorenzo slips

Two-time World Champion Marc Marquez has won a damp San Marino Grand Prix, after a perfectly timed bike-switch saw him coast to victory in Misano.



The Spanish rider took his Honda to the familiar place at the top of the podium, but was joined by some unfamiliar faces - as British riders Bradley Smith and Scott Redding finished off the top three, respectively.



It was an unpredictable race, which saw most of the riders make two stops to change bikes, as a shower hit the race only five laps in, which Marquez used as an opportunity to slip past Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo into the race lead.



Lorenzo eventually saw some luck - as Marquez ran wide, handing the lead back to his countryman, as 2015 World Championship leader Valentino Rossi probed at both in third position.



The three-way deadlock was broken on Lap 14 - as Marquez looked to make a move past Lorenzo, but couldn't grab his chance. This allowed Rossi to take advantage of the situation and slip past Marquez into second place.



At this stage, the track began to dry up - and Marquez used this positional loss to his advantage by making an early, tactical move back to his dry set-up.



This switch from the Honda team proved to be a vital decision in the race, as the Spaniard worked through the pack while the race leaders duked it out on their wets.



After Rossi snatched the lead from his Yamaha team-mate, Lorenzo stopped into the pits to switch bikes - which prompted Rossi to follow suit, with both dropping back down the pack and handing the lead back to Marquez.



However, a monumental error from Jorge Lorenzo saw him fly off his bike with seven laps remaining, a mistake that ended up extending Rossi's lead in the World Championship to



Amid all of the pandemonium, it was Bradley Smith who emerged from the pack and soared into second place - the Monster Yamaha rider's best finish of his career.



It was a race to remember for Smith's British compatriot, Scott Redding, who also had a career-best finish - as well as his first MotoGP podium.



Yamaha Forward's Loris Baz finished in fourth - which was the French rider's first ever Top 10 finish.



Valentino Rossi finished in 5th, which was enough to extend his Championship lead to 23 points after Jorge Lorenzo did not finish.





Final standings:



1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

2. Bradley Smith (Monster Yamaha)

3. Scott Redding (Marc VDS Honda)

4. Loris Baz (Yamaha Forward)

5. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha)

6. Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Ducati)

7. Andrea Iannone (Ducati Team)

8. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team)

9. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda)

10. Aleix Espargaro (Suzuki Ecstar)

11. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda)

12. Jack Miller (LCR Honda)

13. Mike Di Meglio (Avintia Ducati)

14. Maverick Vinales (Suzuki Ecstar)

15. Alvaro Bautista (Aprilia Racing)







