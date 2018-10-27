Sport

Marquez wins his 5th pole position at Phillip Island

Marquez continues 2018 domination

With his 5th consecutive pole position on the Australian circuit, ahead of Vinales and Zarco. With his 51st pole in 106 starts, Marquez is owning 2018 and clearly the one to beat in tomorrow's race.

The conditions were favourable for Marquez, before brief showers and strong winds made the track more difficult for subsequent riders.

In second position, Maverick Vinales also scored with dry conditions. Third place went to Johann Zarco who early in the session held pole over Marquez.

Australia's Jack Miller has set out to become the first Aussie to win at the island of speed in six years. Despite a tough race in Japan, he qualified front row for the Qualifiers. On an upgraded bike, Miller end the day with 6th position on the grid for tomorrow's main race.

Australian MotoGP broadcast LIVE on TEN and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 12.30pm AEDT, Sunday 28th October 2018


