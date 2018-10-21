Marquez wins 2018 World Championship in Japan

Marc Marquez is victorious in Japan, making him the 2018 MotoGP champion.



He had a 77 point lead coming into the race over Andrea Dovizioso and it was a constant battle throughout the race.





Dovizioso was in the lead and with 16 laps to go when Marquez took to the front. The Ducati rider was not out and on the 11th turn on the 11 lap Dovizioso charged back to the front.



The two riders were no contest for the remainder of the pack, and the epic showdown between Marquez and Dovizioso was a crowd pleaser.



With 4 laps remaining Marquez snatched the top spot back. On the penultimate lap Dovizioso tried to reclaim the lead but was down and out with a spectacular fall.





Marc Marquez raced through the final corners to take the win!

