Marquez runs dream race to take out The Americas GP

The reigning MotoGP Champion returns in spectacular fashion

Reigning MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez returns in spectacular fashion, wining his first race of the season to take out Round 3 - The Americas of the 2018 MotoGP Championship.

Despite starting in 4th position due from a penalty carrying over qualifying, the setback was but a blip, as he sung through the pack into 2nd from the grid.

After making a clean getaway with clear track ahead, Marquez was untouchable for the remainder of the race, as the Honda rider dominated his favourite left-handed circuit.

The perfect weather conditions made for a tidy race, as Maverick Viñales (Yamaha), Andrea Iannone (Suzuki), and Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) battled it out for the final podium positions.

Viñales held onto is poll advantage finishing 2nd on the podium, as Iannone took out 3rd not surrendering to veteran Rossi.

Australian racer Jack Miller finished in 9th position, after a suffering setbacks with his Ducati.

This win marks the 10th successive win on American soil for Marquez, who now sits a single point on the standings behind Italian rival Andrea Dovizioso.

Spain MotoGP broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay.com.au from 9.30pm AEDT, Sunday 6th May 2018


