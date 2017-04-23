Masterful Marquez wins in Texas

Marquez put on a stunning display to cross the chequered flag 3.0 seconds ahead of Valentino Rossi, while Dani Pedrosa rounded out the podium.



Although it was a dominant display from Marquez, it was Pedrosa who took control of the race in the early stages - as the Spaniard shot up from fourth on the grid to snag the race lead on the opening corner.



While the start was spectacular for Pedrosa, it was a very different story for Maverick Vinales - who crashed out of contention on the second lap, ending his perfect start to his Yamaha career.



After Vinales fell from his bike - a clear pack of four riders began to emerge at the front, as Pedrosa led the way from Marquez, Rossi and rookie rider Johann Zarco.



On Lap 6, there was a moment of controversy as Zarco looked to move past Rossi - but the rookie gave Rossi a slight nudge on the move, which forced the Yamaha rider off-track, but he re-joined the race after cutting a corner due to the bump.



Despite being bumped by another rider, Rossi was handed a 0.3 second penalty for this incident - as he was deemed to have gained an advantage from going off-track.



While these two duked it out for third place - it was a battle of the Hondas at the front, as Pedrosa and Marquez traded places through the middle stages of the race.



Marquez made his final move with 13 laps remaining, as he passed his team-mate and started to pull away at the front of the field - and within five laps, the gap blew out to 2.8 seconds.



As Marquez extended his lead at the front, Rossi began to put the heat on Pedrosa - and The Doctor patiently chipped away at his Spanish rival, gaining time lap-by-lap.



With three laps remaining, Rossi pushed past Pedrosa and immediately surged away - but it was too little too late, as Marquez cruised across the chequered flag to claim his fifth straight crown in Austin.



After the front three crossed the line, Cal Crutchlow was the next to follow - capping off an impressive ride which saw the British rider climb from P9 on the starting grid to snag fourth.



Rookie rider Johann Zarco finished 0.3s behind Crutchlow to finish in fifth, while Andrea Dovizioso and Andrea Iannone ended up in sixth and seventh respectively.



Danilo Petrucci was impressive in eighth, while Jorge Lorenzo crossed the line in ninth - which was his highest finish of the season, following disappointing finishes of 12th and 16th in the first two races.



Australian rider Jack Miller rounded out the Top 10.









