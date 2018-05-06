Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Marquez finishes first in the Spanish Grand Prix

Marquez finishes first in the Spanish Grand Prix

The MotoGP Champion regains championship lead with win in Spain

Round 4 of the Moto GP began on a hot, 40 degree day in Spain. 

With a full house the race starts with Lorenzo taking the lead and poleman Crutchlow slipping back to fourth.

By lap 3 it was a Spanish trifecta and Marquez starts to pressure the leader, Lorenzo, in lap 6 however the Ducati rider holds his position firm.

Rin's crash in the sixth was the third for the season closely followed by Suzuki rider Crutchlow, quickley diminishing his dream of being the first British rider to win a class race from pole position in over 30 years.

In the 9th lap Hondo's Marquez makes his move and takes the lead with Dovizioso moving ahead of Pedrosa to take third.

With 11 laps to go Marquez has a 1.3-second advantage over Lorenzo, and then a Ducati disaster with 8 laps to go as a huge crash unfolds and Dovizioso, Pedrosa and Lorenzo are out of the race.

The race continues with Marc Marquez riding to victory with ease followed by Johann Zarco in second, while Iannone takes third ahead of Petrucci and Rossi.

This creates opportunity for Honda race leader Marquez to take a 12 point world championship lead after this great result at the Jerez Angel Nieto racetrack in Spain.

France MotoGP broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay.com.au from 9.30pm AEDT, Sunday 20th May 2018


Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April