Marquez finishes first in the Spanish Grand Prix

Round 4 of the Moto GP began on a hot, 40 degree day in Spain.

With a full house the race starts with Lorenzo taking the lead and poleman Crutchlow slipping back to fourth.

By lap 3 it was a Spanish trifecta and Marquez starts to pressure the leader, Lorenzo, in lap 6 however the Ducati rider holds his position firm.



Rin's crash in the sixth was the third for the season closely followed by Suzuki rider Crutchlow, quickley diminishing his dream of being the first British rider to win a class race from pole position in over 30 years.



In the 9th lap Hondo's Marquez makes his move and takes the lead with Dovizioso moving ahead of Pedrosa to take third.



With 11 laps to go Marquez has a 1.3-second advantage over Lorenzo, and then a Ducati disaster with 8 laps to go as a huge crash unfolds and Dovizioso, Pedrosa and Lorenzo are out of the race.



The race continues with Marc Marquez riding to victory with ease followed by Johann Zarco in second, while Iannone takes third ahead of Petrucci and Rossi.



This creates opportunity for Honda race leader Marquez to take a 12 point world championship lead after this great result at the Jerez Angel Nieto racetrack in Spain.

