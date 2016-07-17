Marquez extends Championship lead in Germany

By winning this race, Marquez extended his lead in the 2016 Riders Championship to 58 points, ahead of Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo.



Marquez was joined on the podium by LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, who narrowly finished ahead of Octo Pramac's Scott Redding to finish third.



Despite starting the race from pole position, it was not an ideal start to the race for Marquez - who conceded the lead to Valentino Rossi on the first corner and struggled to keep up with the pace in the wet.



Australian rider Jack Miller improved his reputation as a wet-weather specialist, as he jumped ten places on the opening lap, from 16th on the grid into 6th.



The early stages of the race were frantic, as four separate riders led the race in the opening four laps. After leading early, Rossi quickly conceded positions to the Italian duo of Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci and fell back into third.



Petrucci, also known as a wet-weather specialist, made his move past Dovizioso on lap four to move into the lead - while Miller overtook Avintia's Hector Barbera as well as Marquez to jump into fourth.



However, as the track started to dry on the tenth lap - Petrucci slipped from his bike and lost his lead, while Marquez also ran wide and fell to ninth place.



British rider Cal Crutchlow found a lot of pace in the middle portion of the race, climbing from 13th into 5th - as he set his sights on his first podium finish of 2016.



Due to the drying track, teams were quick to shift strategies - and the Ducati garage were the first to react when they brought Andrea Iannone in to the pits, which immediately paid off, as the Italian rider was the fastest on track.



Honda were quick to follow suit with Marquez, opting for a slick tyre strategy on his new dry-weather bike, as the front pack began to emerge - with Andrea Dovizioso leading the race from Rossi, Crutchlow, Barbera and Miller.



With ten laps remaining - Marquez was trailing the race leaders by over 30 seconds, but was quickly gaining on the pack, as they had still yet to switch to their dry-weather bikes.



As the laps ticked by, Marquez continued his surge and Honda's decision to pit was looking like a masterstroke, as he was over five seconds a lap quicker than Dovizioso in the lead.



When the leading pack decided to pit with seven laps remaining - Marquez's victory appeared to be a formality, as the young Spaniard rode into the distance unchallenged to win his third race of the season.



Cal Crutchlow was the next fastest on track, as he passed fellow countryman Scott Redding on the penultimate lap to move into second position, while Andrea Dovizioso followed in close pursuit.



On the final lap, Dovizioso pushed his Ducati to the limit and edged out Scott Redding by 0.3s to secure a podium finish, while Ducati team-mate Andrea Iannone crossed the line in fifth.



The next four riders all crossed the line within one second of each other, as Honda's Dani Pedrosa finished sixth - narrowly ahead of Jack Miller, Valentino Rossi and Hector Barbera, as Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top ten.



Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo finished the race in 15th, as he continued to struggle in the wet.





