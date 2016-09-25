Marquez extends Championship lead in Aragon

This win was the fourth win of the season for the young Spaniard - and his tenth podium finish from 14 races, highlighting the consistency of the Honda rider this season.



Despite starting the race from pole position, Marquez was quickly overtaken by Suzuki's Maverick Vinales at the start of the race - as the two riders engaged in an early battle for the lead.



However, a front-end tyre slip was costly for Marquez - as his Honda ran wide and dropped from first into fifth position, leaving Vinales to take control of the race lead.



As Marquez worked his way back through the field - it was a battle between Valentino Rossi and Vinales for the race lead, as the future teammates were neck-and-neck for several laps.



On Lap 9, Rossi finally made his move on Vinales and pushed into the race lead - but Marquez was quickly gaining on the race leader.



A costly error from Vinales saw him drop from second to fourth, allowing Marquez to move into second place on the 10th lap - and the Spaniard started to set his sights on Rossi in the lead, closing the gap with each lap.



After biding his time - Marquez finally made his move on lap 12 - and once he took the lead, it was smooth sailing for the Honda, as his gap blew out to over a second within three laps.



While victory looked inevitable for Marquez - there was a battle for second place behind him, as Jorge Lorenzo started apply pressure to Valentino Rossi in the late stages of the race.



With five laps remaining, Lorenzo found a way to slip past his team-mate and into second place - but Rossi would not relent and continued to fight for the valuable championship points on offer.



However, Rossi's pursuit ended with two laps remaining when he ran wide and lost a few seconds - allowing Lorenzo enough breathing room to finish in second, behind the dominant Marquez.



Suzuki's Maverick Vinales finished the race in fourth position - as LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow continued his recent string of form with a fifth place finish.



Repsol Honda's Dani Pedrosa finished in sixth, while Aleix (Suzuki) and Pol Espargaro (Monster Yamaha) crossed the line in seventh and eighth respectively.



The Aprilia duo of Alvaro Bautista and Stefan Bradl rounded out the top ten.

