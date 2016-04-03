Marquez dominates in Argentina

Marquez crossed the line seven seconds ahead of Valentino Rossi. Rossi finished in second place, after the Ducati duo of Andrea Dovizioso and Andrea Iannone crashed into each other on the final turn of the race.



Due to wet weather over the weekend, Race Direction changed the race distance to 20 laps and also mandated that riders must switch bikes between the start of the ninth lap and the end of the 12th.



In the first segment of the race, Marquez and Rossi were riding neck and neck at the front of the pack with the Spaniard holding off "The Doctor" for the first eight laps.



Right before both bikes were due to come in, Rossi made a quick move past Marquez's Honda, but ran wide on the next turn to concede his position to the Spaniard.



Rossi made another push past his Spanish rival on Lap 9, but again lost his lead quickly, as Marquez overtook the Yamaha and went into the pits with a slight lead.



Once both bikes came out from the switch, Marquez disappeared into the distance and opened up a large gap ahead of Rossi, leading by over three seconds within two laps.



Suzuki's Maverick Vinales was impressive after the pit stop as the young Spaniard rode into third position behind Rossi and began to shorten the gap and set his sights on his first MotoGP podium finish.



However, the wet weather got the best of Vinales as his Suzuki slipped on a wet patch on the 18th lap. This saw the Spaniard crash out of the race, opening the door for the Ducati's of Dovizioso and Iannone to chase Rossi.



On Lap 19, the Ducati duo both blasted past Rossi and into second and third position as they crossed the line for the final lap.



It seemed a certain double podium for Ducati, as Dovizioso was tightly followed by Iannone going into Turn 12. However, an overly-aggressive move from Iannone saw both riders slide off their bikes on the final turn of the race.



This allowed Rossi to snatch back second place while Dani Pedrosa fortuitously moved from fifth and onto the podium



Irish rider Eugene Laverty finished just outside of the podium in fourth place, which was the Aspar Team rider's best finish in MotoGP.



Laverty finished slightly ahead of Aprilia's Hector Barbera, who finished 5th. Pol Espargaro of Monster Yamaha secured sixth position.



Stefan Bradl (Aprilia), Bradley Smith (Monster Yamaha), Tito Rabat (Estrella) and Alvaro Bautista (Aprilia) completed the top ten.



Reigning World Champion Jorge Lorenzo crashed out of the race on Lap 5, while Australian rider Jack Miller also did not finish, crashing out on Lap 4 from sixth position.