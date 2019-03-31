Sport

Marquez Crushes It In Argentina

The current world champ secures his first win of the season

Marc Marquez moves up from a second place podium finish behind Dovizioso in Qatar, to take out the top spot.

Starting in pole, the Honda rider dominated from start to finish finishing 9.8 seconds ahead of the pack.

The battle for second place was between Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso, with the former sitting behind for the majority of the race with the final pass in the last lap securing a second place podium finish for "The Doctor".

Yamaha suffered a devastating blow in the final lap as Franco Morbidelli took out team mate Maverick Viñales. Thankfully both riders walked away unharmed. Danilo Perrucci survived a near inclusion in this crash and held tight for a sixth place finish.

Race Results1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 41m 43.688s 2. Valentino Rossi ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 41m 53.504s 3. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Mission Winnow Ducati (GP19) 41m 54.218s

Round Three of the 2019 MotoGP Americas Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 4.30am AEST Monday 15 April.

Sport in June: Wrap

