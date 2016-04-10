Sport

Marquez cruises to victory in Austin

Marc Marquez has won the Grand Prix of the Americas in dominant fashion, crossing the chequered flag six seconds ahead of Jorge Lorenzo, with Andrea Iannone in third.

By winning this race, Marquez maintained his perfect record on American soil - as the young Spaniard has won every MotoGP race he has started in the United States.

After beginning the race on pole position, Marquez momentarily squandered his lead to the Yamaha of Lorenzo on Turn 1 - but a mistake from Lorenzo saw Marquez quickly retain the lead, as the two riders pulled away from the pack.

While Lorenzo stayed in pursuit, Marquez continued to clock fastest lap after fastest lap - and began to pull away from his countryman.

The race saw a few spills - as Valentino Rossi crashed out of the race on the third lap, which ended the Italian's streak of 25 consecutive races finishing in the top five.

A rare mistake from Dani Pedrosa saw him wobble and wipe out the Ducati of Andrea Iannone, while the pair were battling for a podium position - allowing Andrea Iannone to slip into third place.

As chaos ensued behind the frontrunners, it was Maverick Vinales who capitalised - as the Suzuki rider climbed through the field and finished in fourth place, after sitting as low as tenth on the opening lap.

Fellow Suzuki rider Aleix Espargaro finished the race in fifth, while Scott Redding crossed the line in sixth.

Pol Espargaro (Yamaha), Michele Pirro (Octo Pramac), Hector Barbera (Avintia) and Stefan Bradl (Aprilia) finished out the top ten.

Australian rider Jack Miller did not start the race, due to an injury in his right foot.

