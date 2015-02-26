Mark Webber Commentary Debuts At Clipsal 500

One Day To Go Until V8 Supercars Return To TEN, The Home Of Big Event Motorsport.



With just one day to go until the Clipsal 500 returns to television screens around the country on Network Ten, teams and drivers are preparing for the highly-anticipated season opening round of the V8 Supercars.



TEN Sport’s Matt White will lead the commentary team, alongside F1 legend Mark Webber, who makes his V8 commentary debut, former V8 driver and expert commentator Mark Larkham and current V8 Supercars driver Rick Kelly.



Mark Webber, who began his commentary role with TEN at last year’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, will put armchair enthusiasts behind the wheel of a car this weekend and give them an insight into the mind of a racing car driver.



Clipsal 500 coverage kicks off on TEN on Friday, February 27, at 12.00pm AEDT and all eyes will be on the track when the V8 Supercars hit the tarmac under qualifying and race conditions for the first time this year.



Can six-time champion Jamie Whincup kick-start the year with a win on the infamous Adelaide Parklands Street Circuit or will the return of two-time V8 champion and NASCAR winner Marcos Ambrose take the limelight?