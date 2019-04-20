Central Coast Mariners defeat Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1

With both Central Coast Mariners and Western Sydney Wanderers out of this years finals, the teams were playing for the fans and for player contracts tonight.



The Mariners having already been awarded the wooden spoon for the second year in a row.



Going into the game tonight the Wanderers had only lost once at Central Coast Stadium since 2015.



Jack Greenwood made his A League debut tonight in goal for the Wanderers and he was put on duty early in the first half with attacks by the Mariners.



Mitchell Duke had a strong shot on goal for the Wanderers in the 22nd minute. This was the first real test for the Mariners goalie.



Jack Clisby of the Mariners was awarded the first yellow card of the evening in the 26th minute after a foul on Bruce Kamau.



In the 34th minute the Central Coast Mariners opened the scoreboard with a stunning goal by Matt Simon. A set shot from a free kick the ball went straight through the middle of the wall, which parted like the Red Sea, right into the back of the net.



Jordan Murray of the Mariners had a super header on goal in the 38th minute that just went wide.



Jem Karacan got the second yellow card for the Mariners in the 42nd minute.



The Mariners were awarded a penalty in the 51st minute after the Wanderers goalie conceded a yellow card. Matt Simon took the shot for the home team. Jack Greenwood got his hands to the ball but there was too much power. 2-0 to the Mariners in the 52nd minute.



Kye Rowles got his first ever A League goal in the 56th minute, extending the Mariners lead to 3-0.



It was a night for the goalies to give away penalties. The Wanderers were given a spot kick in the 65th minute. Mark Bridge took the shot and scored in his 250th A League game.



Alexander Baumjohann was taken down by Kye Rowles in a very strong challenge. Rowles was rightly sent off with a red card.



There was a flurry of shots on the Mariners goal in the 89th minute but the Mariners held firm.



Both teams went down to 10 players for the 5 minutes of added time when Brendan Hamill of the Wanderers went off injured in the 90th minute.



Abraham Majok missed a prime shot on goal in the 95th minute for the Wanderers.



Full time and the game finished at 3-1 to the Mariners.



It was only the second win this year in Gosford for the Mariners at their last home game of the year.



