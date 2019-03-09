Phoenix thrash Mariners in 8-2 humiliation

Central Coast Mariners remain rooted to the bottom of the ladder in an A-League record-equaling defeat at home to a ruthless Wellington Phoenix.



The win takes the Phoenix into the top 4 and striker Roy Krishna joint-top of the scoring charts.



The match was effectively over in the 21st minute as the Phoenix showed decisive finishing to be 3-0 up.



They opened the scoring in the 8th minute, Roy Krishna drove into the box and fired in a cross that bounced off Mariners defender Sam Graham for an own-goal.



Four minutes later Krishna got on the scoresheet himself with a beautiful lob over keeper Ben Kennedy who was off his line.



David Williams put the match beyond doubt on 21 minutes, Sarpreet Singh breaking 3 on 1 and passing to Williams who cut inside and finished neatly under the keeper with his left foot.



Mariners' keeper Kennedy redeemed himself with two excellent saves from the Phoenix attack who were now shooting at will against a non-existent defense.



Wellington went into half-time 4 goals up, Krishna hitting his 14th of the season after a great through-ball from Max Burgess.



The misery continued in the second half - it only took Liberato Cacace 6 minutes to score Wellington's fifth after a smart David Williams dummy in the box.



On 57 mins Sarpreet Singh drove through the centre of the field unchallenged and placed a weak shot past the keeper: 6-0.



Defender Louis Fenton showed incredible tenacity to win a sliding tackle, pass to Singh and continue his run to finsh the move, driving through the keepers legs for their 7th.



This bizarrely seemed to spring the Mariners into life, 2 minutes later Jack Clisby curled a sublime right foot shot from outside the box to ignite dreams of a comeback!



On 69 minutes the Mariners doubled their tally, with Stephen Mallon curling a left foot free-kick around the wall to make the score 7-2.



With 2 minutes to go Sarpreet Singh got his second to end the scoring, smashing in a loose ball after great work again from Willliams.



The goal equaled the A-League highest scoring game record and this could easily have been beaten if Cillian Sheridan had shot in the last minute instead of squaring for Krishna.



The match ended 8-2 - both an advert and indictment of the A-League - the Mariners look certain to finish bottom but without any relegation, they can look forward to another top-flight season.



