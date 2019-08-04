Marc Marquez wins his sixth MotoGP of the season.

Round 10 of the 2019 MotoGP took the riders to Brno, the Czech Republic's second city, a firm favorite for competitors and fans.

Marc Marquez was in pole position after a 40 minute delay due to rain. Marquez made a quick getaway from pole position to again be the leader of the pack.

With 15 laps to go Marquez is challenged by Dovizioso and Rins. Australian rider Jack Miller is holding onto 4th position.

Although Marquez led the whole time, he has not been able to break away from the pack at the halfway point. He increased his pace on the 11th lap to stretch the gap over three seconds.

Coming into the 12th lap Marquez is well clear of his competition Dovizioso and looks untouchable yet again.

Miller edged back towards Dovizioso where second place was within his grasp but was not to be.

Marc Marquez appears untouchable as he wins his sixth MotoGP of the season.

1. Marc Marquez 2. Andrea Dovizioso 3. Jack Miller

MotoGP Austria Grand Prix - Round 11 of the 2019 Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 9.30pm AEST Sunday 11th August.