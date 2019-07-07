Marc Marquez led from Start to Finish in German MotoGP

Round 9 of the 2019 MotoGP took the riders to Germany for a 30 lap race around the shortest and tightest course, the Sachsenring Motorsport Racing Circuit.

Marc Marquez was in pole position with Australian Jack Miller starting from fifth.

Marquez didn't have the best start but out-braked the field to remain at the front into the first corner.

Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira crashed out in the second lap.

Marquez remained at the front and held a three second lead with 13 laps to go.

Alex Rins crashed out with 12 laps to go after being on Marquez's tail from the fifth lap. Maverick Vinales inherited second place. With Cal Crutchlow attacking from third, Vinales couldn't relax.

Marc Marquez was in a class of his own. He had no challenges throughout the whole race. Leading from start to finish.

Vinales rode well to secure second. Crutchlow, coming into the race injured, was exceptional for a well deserved podium finish.

1. Marc Marquez 2. Maverick Vinales 3. Cal Crutchlow

MotoGP Czech Republic Grand Prix - Round 10 of the 2019 Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 9.30pm AEST Sunday 4 August.