Flawless Marquez wins again in Malaysia

Marc Marquez celebrated the 70th win of his career, with an impressive win at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.



Valentino Rossi led from the first corner and looked certain for victory until relentless pressure from the World Champion Marquez sent the Yamaha rider sliding out on turn 1 with just 4 laps to go.



Marquez qualified fastest but started in P6 after being penalised for obstructing Andrea Iannone.



The Repsol Honda rider worked his way up the field and within 5 laps was in 2nd.



Rossi rolled back the years with a technical masterclass, but the pressure got to him after 10 laps, with Marquez never more than a second behind.



On the low speed, turn 1 and with his bike at an angle of 70 degress, Rossi lost grip on his rear tyre and slowly slid out to end the race as a contest.



Alex Rins on the factory Suzuki took 2nd place on the last lap, overtaking Johann Zarco's Movistar Yamaha.



The crowd of 103,000 saw 24-year-old Hafizh Syahrin come from the back of the grid to finish in 10th place, the first Malaysian rider to compete in the Malaysian MotoGP.





