Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Magnificent Marquez takes Championship lead in Aragon

Magnificent Marquez takes Championship lead in Aragon

Marc Marquez has re-gained the lead in the MotoGP Championship race after taking out the Aragon Grand Prix.

The race was Marquez's fifth win of the year and by taking the maximum points, opened up a 16-point gap on Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso - who finished in seventh, while title-contender Maverick Vinales also finished off-podium in fourth.

It was an all-Spanish affair on the podium, much to the delight of the home crowd in Aragon - as Marquez's Repsol Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa and Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo rounded out the top three.

Valentino Rossi valiantly rode to fifth - returning to racing only three weeks after breaking his leg in an off-road biking accident.

Marquez


The race kicked off with Jorge Lorenzo getting the holeshot and jumping into the lead - as Rossi, Marquez and Dovizioso all got the jump on pole-sitter Maverick Vinales on the opening lap, establishing a clear front pack of four.

Rossi led the pursuit of Lorenzo in his returning race - while title-rivals Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso duked it out in third and fourth, constantly shifting the World Championship standings on each lap.

Marquez made his move on Lap 12 when he finally found a way to make a move past Valentino Rossi - and could begin the chase for his fifth win of the season.

While Marquez made his push in the leading pack, his team-mate Dani Pedrosa was moving through the field in the second group - passing Vinales to climb to fifth and start to gain ground on Dovizioso at the tail of the front-runners.

As the laps ticked on, Lorenzo's lead started to shrink - within one lap it was half a second, two laps later it was under a tenth of a second.

Then on Lap 16, Marquez finally found his way into the lead - while his team-mate also found his way into a podium position by passing Rossi, who was starting to fall away from the pace.

Then the Honda's started to show their class - with Pedrosa eventually moving into second on Lap 21 and giving himself a chance to steal the race from his team-mate on home soil.

But his push was left too late - despite clocking faster times on the final two laps, he could not gain enough ground on Marquez and finished 0.6s off-pace.

Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April