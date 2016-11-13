Lorenzo wins Valencia Grand Prix in Yamaha swansong

Lorenzo was joined on the podium by Honda's Marc Marquez, who secured his twelfth podium finish for the season, while Ducati's Andrea Iannone rounded out the top three.



For Lorenzo - it was a clinical race, as the Spanish rider roared out to a big lead from the outset, allowing him to ride pressure-free, while a pack of five riders behind him engaged in a battle for the final two podium positions.



In the early stages of the race, it appeared as though nobody would have an answer for the straight-line speed of the Ducati - as Andrea Iannone sat in second, while Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez closely followed behind.



Closely following behind were Suzuki's Maverick Vinales and the Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso - who stayed in touch of the podium positions, but couldn't work past the veteran pair of Rossi and Marquez.



While Lorenzo comfortably cruised ahead of the pack, the battle for the podium position started to heat up - as Iannone, Rossi and Marquez constantly found themselves switching positions and pushing each other to the limits.



After several position changes - Marquez finally found his way past his Italian rivals and started to set his sights on Lorenzo, who was over five second ahead with ten laps remaining.



Marquez started to close the gap on Lorenzo - as the lead dwindled slowly, but the 2016 World Champ did not have enough time to catch his compatriot, eventually crossing the chequered flag just over a second behind Lorenzo.



Andrea Iannone won the battle of the Italians to secure the final podium position ahead of Valentino Rossi - who finished in fourth.



Suzuki's Maverick Vinales finished the race in fifth - and will be replacing Jorge Lorenzo as a member of the Movistar Yamaha team in 2017.



Monster Yamaha's Pol Espargaro finished in sixth, followed by Andrea Dovizioso in seventh and Suzuki's Aleix Espargaro in eighth.



Alvaro Bautista (Aprilia) and Hector Barbera (Avintia) rounded out the top ten, while Australian rider Jack Miller (Marc VDS Honda) finished in 15th.