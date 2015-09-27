Lorenzo wins in Aragon

Jorge Lorenzo has taken out the Aragon Grand Prix in a dominating fashion, as the Spaniard led the race from the opening lap until the chequered flag.



By winning in Aragon, Lorenzo managed to trim Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi's lead in the 2015 World Championship to only 14 points - with four races remaining in the season.



Rossi had to settle for third place, as the Italian rider worked his way through the field after starting the race from sixth position on the grid.



Honda's Dani Pedrosa finished the race in second place - but it was anything but smooth for the Spaniard, as he faced an onslaught from Valentino Rossi in the final five laps of the race.



As Lorenzo rode away from the pack - Pedrosa and Rossi engaged in a shootout, which saw the Italian overtake his Spanish counterpart three times in the final five laps, only to be passed on the next corner each time.



In the final lap, there were four position swaps which saw Rossi pass Pedrosa twice, much to the delight of an unbiased, yet excited Spanish crowd.



But the Italian couldn't hold his lead over his crafty Spanish rival, who managed to find a way to slip back past the Yamaha of Rossi and crossed the chequered flag in second.



This result was Pedrosa's best finish for the season, as 2015 has largely been a year to forget for Pedrosa and his Honda team-mate Marc Marquez, who failed to finish for the fifth time in 2015.



Beyond the podium, Ducati's Andea Iannone finished in fourth, after racing with a dislocated shoulder.



Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso looked impressive after starting from 13th on the grid - as he managed to work his way through the field methodically and finish the race in fifth.



It was a mad dash for the next few positions - as Suzuki's Aleix Espargaro finished in sixth and was followed within one second by Honda's Cal Crutchlow and the Yamaha duo of Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro.



Yonny Hernandez rounded out the top ten, which was the fifth top ten finish for the Colombian rider for 2015.



Australian rider Jack Miller finished the race outside the points, in 19th.





