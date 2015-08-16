Lorenzo Takes World Championship Lead

Jorge Lorenzo has stolen the Championship lead out from under Valentino Rossi with his 5th win of the season in Race 11 of the MotoGP in the Chech Republic.

While favoured to win, Rossi was coming off a bad fall during qualifying and found himself awkwardly hemmed in between Smith and Dovizioso on his first curcial lap. With Rossi lagging behind Lorenzo took full advantage and held the lead for the entire duration of the race.

In the end Rossi would have to be satisfied with 3rd as Marc Marquez stubbornly stood his ground in 2nd from lap 2 onwards.

With this, his 5th win of 2015, Lorenzo takes the place of Rossi as overall leader of the World Championship 2015.

Lorenzo’s win also marks the first win for Yamaha on the Chech Republic Automotodrom BRNO track in six years.



